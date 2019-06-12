Colwood fire rating elevated to high

Use of outdoor fire appliances is prohibited

The City of Colwood’s fire rating has been elevated to high with no relief from the warm, dry weather coming soon.

When the fire rating is high or extreme, the use of outdoor fire appliances is prohibited. This includes chimneys and other wood burning outdoor appliances.

Propane barbecues and portable propane campfires are still allowed, according to a City of Colwood.

A Colwood Facebook post says “Colwood Fire Department has dealt with several brush fires already.”

The post asks residents to take extra care to prevent unintended fires.

“In particular, properly discard…cigarette butts and never throw a cigarette out of the window of a vehicle,” the post reads.

The City also advises people to not leave glass bottles lying in dry grass or brush where the magnified sun may spark a fire. Additionally, bark mulch should be kept moist and away from flammables such as barbecues, vehicles and decorative lights.

The City of Colwood prohibits all yard fires, beach fires and camp fires as well as land clearing, demolition and construction waste fires.

Beach fires are not permitted for several reasons, according to the City. Smoke from beach fires impacts air quality and many adults, children and pets have been burned by beach fires that have been left burning or smothered under the sand and not visible, a Colwood news release reads.

The City also says a small beach fire left burning can be time consuming to put out, tying up first responders.

