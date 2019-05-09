Colwood hired a top Canadian administrator to fill the position of chief administrative officer come August. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Colwood hires top Canadian administrator

Robert Earl will be new CAO in August

The City of Colwood has hired a top Canadian administrator to fill the role of chief administrative officer come August.

Robert Earl will be joining Colwood and is coming from the Town of Banff where he served as Town Manager for the past 15 years.

Before that, Earl was Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Invermere and the District of Port Edward.

A Colwood news release said Earl “is a strategic and results-focused leader” and has been recognized as one of the top five administrators in Canada.

Earl was profiled in David Siegal’s book, Leaders in the Shadows: the Leadership Qualities of Municipal Chief Administrative Officers.

“We are excited to add (Earl’s) extensive experience and strong leadership to the Colwood team,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “He will be instrumental in helping Colwood realize its incredible potential as an exceptional seaside community with a high quality of life and a recognized commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Colwood’s previous chief administrative officer, Ian Howat, announced his plans to retire in November.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

