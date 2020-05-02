Royal Bay residents are concerned about revised parking standards set for the Royal Beach and Royal Bay developments. (Courtesy of D’Ambrosio Architecture and Urbanism)

Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

Council supports revised off-street parking, will explore pay-parking

As construction on the Royal Bay and Royal Beach lands continues in Colwood, new parking standards are being examined by the City and residents aren’t happy about them.

At the most recent council meeting on April 27, Colwood council supported revised off-street parking standards that are specific to the Commons in Royal Bay and the Landing at Royal Beach. Council also asked staff to bring back a report outlining how the City might explore ways to implement on-street pay parking as well, something that does not yet exist in Colwood.

The off-street standards supported by council propose more spaces than what was recommended by developers but fewer spaces than what is currently required in Colwood’s Land Use Bylaw.

For residential properties, the required number of parking spaces is calculated based on the number of bedrooms and spaces for visitors. For retail, grocery and office parking, standards are calculated based on floor area.

The proposed standards require 0.8 spaces per bachelor unit, one space per one-bedroom unit, 1.3 spaces per two-bedroom and 1.5 spaces for three-bedroom units and larger. There is an average of 0.15 visitor parking spaces per unit.

According to the City of Colwood, the recommendations are based on studies that compared parking standards in Colwood with other municipalities of a similar size and make-up.

READ ALSO: Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

John English, one of the directors of the Royal Bay Homeowners Association, said members of the association “continue to be dumbfounded and confused” by decisions the City is making surrounding these developments.

“Reducing standards for minimum parking requirements is a major concern to people here because they have been making submissions to the City and staff complaining about parking problems in their community,” English said. “Reducing parking would enable developers to put in more residential units than planned.”

English said there is a worry that if the area is filled up with high-density housing, there won’t be opportunities for businesses along the seashore, as laid out in Colwood’s Official Community Plan. He also said that residents will still need places to park, turning them to on-street parking or parking on lawns instead.

At the council meeting, Coun. Cynthia Day noted that on-street parking would have to be managed if there isn’t enough for residents and retail users.

“The report did not consider costs associated with on-street parking,” Day said, referring to the parking standards report prepared by City staff.

Another cause for concern is that on-street parking in the area is already being used by students at Royal Bay Secondary School.

READ ALSO: Colwood to consider satellite firehall in Royal Bay

Lori McKenzie lives across from the school and said she has voiced her parking frustrations with the City multiple times but has not seen any changes. She said she struggles to find parking in the neighbourhood when school is in session and said her neighbours moved shortly after purchasing a home in the area because of parking issues.

“If the public is coming and saying ‘hey, take a look at this,’ then why is council saying ‘hey, let’s vote it through?’” McKenzie said.

Pay-parking also concerns McKenzie, as she said she is worried people will park on neighbourhood streets and walk to where they need to go to avoid paying.

The revised parking standards still have to go through a public hearing and bylaw amendments before they come into effect.

A City of Colwood spokesperson said council will not comment on the issue at this time because it still needs to go through a public hearing.

At the meeting, Coun. Gordie Logan said he thinks council is viewing the parking standards with a car-centric lens.

“[We’re] not thinking about goals from the Official Community Plan which is to maximize other modes of transportation to our commercial hubs,” Logan said. “A little bit of parking pressure dictates a change in behaviour.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Colwood,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

Just Posted

Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

Council supports revised off-street parking, will explore pay-parking

Butchart Gardens reopens with physical distancing, screening protocols in place

Gardens have been closed since March 26

Smouldering garbage pile at Hartland Landfill doused by Saanich firefighters Friday

Garbage fires routine at landfills as decomposing material can ignite, platoon captain says

Strong winds heading for Greater Victoria, sparking special weather statement

Environment Canada forecasters predict wind gusts will reach 80 kilometres per hour Saturday afternoon

Three arrested for drug trafficking during April traffic stops in Saanich

Both stops yielded supplies of drugs packaged for sale

B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern

There have been at least 15 cases in B.C. linked to the Kearl Lake project in northern Alberta

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Most Read