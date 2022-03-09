A visual showing BC Alta Developments’ proposed plans for one of two properties straddling Veterans Memorial Parkway on the northern border of Havenwood Park in Colwood. (Photo courtesy of BC Alta Developments)

Colwood public hearing on Havenwood area proposal rescheduled to March 24

Technical difficulties prevented some from accessing hearing on Tuesday night

A public hearing set to discuss a controversial proposed bylaw amendment in Colwood was delayed due to technical difficulties Tuesday night.

The hearing was scheduled to give the community an opportunity to provide comments to council on a zoning change that could allow for construction of four six-storey apartment buildings totalling 280 units, across two separate properties straddling Veterans Memorial Parkway and adjacent to Havenwood Park.

The city said the hearing was postponed after staff recognized that not all participants were able to connect to the meeting through video conference or phone. The issue was traced to “an external issue, likely related to cell service carriers.”

Council wanted to ensure everyone who wanted to participate was able to, so the decision was made to delay the meeting.

As provincial legislation requires 10 full days of notice before a public hearing, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. was chosen as the new date. Residents looking to participate will be able to do so either virtually or in person.

