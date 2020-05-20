Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17 crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood university honours fallen Snowbirds alumna

Capt. Jennifer Casey remembered by her Greater Victoria alma mater

The flag at Royal Roads University is flying at half-mast in Colwood.

The university is honouring one of its alumni, Capt. Jennifer Casey, who died Sunday after the Snowbirds jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff.

Royal Roads University joins the chorus of voices offering condolences while the country continues to mourn her loss.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Captain Jennifer Casey,” reads a statement from the post-secondary institution. “Capt. Casey’s courageous devotion to her country touched so many people and brought hope to Canadians at such a difficult time. Our flag has been lowered to grieve the loss of Jennifer and in recognition of an exceptional life.”

Casey was a graduate of Royal Roads University’s Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. She focused on the areas of human security and peacebuilding.

Colwood university honours fallen Snowbirds alumna

Capt. Jennifer Casey remembered by her Greater Victoria alma mater

