Comic Con announces winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

The winner of a competition to re-imagine ViGuy has been announced, triggering another Van Isle Comic Con comp.

Elaine Kao was the Judge’s Choice winner of the ViGuy Art Contest, with OPUS 131, now due to be printed on the cover of this year’s official program. She will also be presented with a cash prize of $500, sponsored by ArtSea Community Arts Council.

ALSO READ: Van Isle Comic Con swings into Sidney in June

The contest received 19 entries all depicting ViGuy in different imaginative situations. All the entries will be on display at the comic con. Judges who selected the winning piece were Gareth Gaudin, creator of Perogy Cat, rising star Renee Nault who illustrated the graphic novel The Handmaids Tale and Victoria’s own Canadian Comic Book Hall of Fame inductee, Ken Steacy, of Astro Boy fame.

Kao’s triumph now triggers the second round of competition, The People’s Choice, where members of the public can vote for their favourite piece online. The People’s Choice winner will receive $300, and their piece will have a full-page feature in the 2019 program.

“The Art Contest is a way of putting our money where our mouth is,” states Convention Coordinator, Josh Kully.

ALSO READ: SidFest 7 ready to rock the Mary Winspear Centre

“We strive to provide opportunity for emerging artists and creators through the show, to showcase their work, network and learn from professionals working in the industry. The Art Contest is one more way to make that happen. I was so impressed by the outstanding quality, talent and thought that went into each piece that was submitted. I’m glad I didn’t have to make the choice because every entry is fantastic!”

The entries can be viewed below.

Van Isle Con takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney.

To vote in The People’s Choice competition visit their website at vanislecomiccon.com.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deep Blue by Max Henriquez

The Great Escape by Lawrence Denvir.

My Home Town Hero by Evey Trottier.

Jurassic Wrangler by Rabbitasaur.

A ViGuy Vacation by Laura Smith.

Adventures With Friends by Sadleeds.

Protecting Our Coast by Greg Moran.

There is No Glory in Lives Lost by Heidi Roberts.

The Lulaby Ends by Travis Smart.

ViGuy Soars High by Travell Bask.

Cursed Coast by Lungless.

Rise by Loc Nguyen.

ViGuy Hits the Sky by Rachel Smith.

Don’t Give Up by Vinzanity.

ViGuy 2.0 by Melinda Wise.

Le Petit Cosplayer by Julien Pilon.

ViGuy Variant Cover by Samuel Roberto Chang Bravo.