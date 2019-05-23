Comic Con announces winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

Van Isle Comic Con announce judges’ award winner, People’s Choice voting now open

The winner of a competition to re-imagine ViGuy has been announced, triggering another Van Isle Comic Con comp.

Elaine Kao was the Judge’s Choice winner of the ViGuy Art Contest, with OPUS 131, now due to be printed on the cover of this year’s official program. She will also be presented with a cash prize of $500, sponsored by ArtSea Community Arts Council.

ALSO READ: Van Isle Comic Con swings into Sidney in June

The contest received 19 entries all depicting ViGuy in different imaginative situations. All the entries will be on display at the comic con. Judges who selected the winning piece were Gareth Gaudin, creator of Perogy Cat, rising star Renee Nault who illustrated the graphic novel The Handmaids Tale and Victoria’s own Canadian Comic Book Hall of Fame inductee, Ken Steacy, of Astro Boy fame.

Kao’s triumph now triggers the second round of competition, The People’s Choice, where members of the public can vote for their favourite piece online. The People’s Choice winner will receive $300, and their piece will have a full-page feature in the 2019 program.

“The Art Contest is a way of putting our money where our mouth is,” states Convention Coordinator, Josh Kully.

ALSO READ: SidFest 7 ready to rock the Mary Winspear Centre

“We strive to provide opportunity for emerging artists and creators through the show, to showcase their work, network and learn from professionals working in the industry. The Art Contest is one more way to make that happen. I was so impressed by the outstanding quality, talent and thought that went into each piece that was submitted. I’m glad I didn’t have to make the choice because every entry is fantastic!”

The entries can be viewed below.

Van Isle Con takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney.

To vote in The People’s Choice competition visit their website at vanislecomiccon.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Deep Blue by Max Henriquez

The Great Escape by Lawrence Denvir.

My Home Town Hero by Evey Trottier.

Jurassic Wrangler by Rabbitasaur.

A ViGuy Vacation by Laura Smith.

Adventures With Friends by Sadleeds.

Protecting Our Coast by Greg Moran.

There is No Glory in Lives Lost by Heidi Roberts.

The Lulaby Ends by Travis Smart.

ViGuy Soars High by Travell Bask.

Cursed Coast by Lungless.

Rise by Loc Nguyen.

ViGuy Hits the Sky by Rachel Smith.

Don’t Give Up by Vinzanity.

ViGuy 2.0 by Melinda Wise.

Le Petit Cosplayer by Julien Pilon.

ViGuy Variant Cover by Samuel Roberto Chang Bravo.

Where His Power Lies by Curtis Kang.

Previous story
Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior
Next story
600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Just Posted

Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

Comic Con announce winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

Van Isle Comic Con announce judges’ award winner, People’s Choice voting now open

Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Victoria team introduces its new white jersey for the 2019 70th anniversary season

Commuter Challenge proves biking to work was the faster option on Wednesday

Greater Victoria teams raced from across the region to a downtown finish line

HarbourCats kick off preseason with free Fan Fest

Play catch with the players, meet Tally-Ho horses and discover this year’s new secret attraction

VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

‘Enriching and empowering’ ceremony encourages students to hold onto their identities

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

Free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features a local art auction, door prizes, live music

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Building a close-knit community in Sooke

Knit 2 Purl Together a community event

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Most Read