Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson. (Black Press file)

Communities get provincial cash back for carbon neutrality

Central Saanich, Highlands, Oak Bay, Sidney, Sooke and View Royal achieved carbon neutral status

Communities throughout the province were recognized for their climate leadership, and have been supported in taking further action, with over $7 million from the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program.

“Local governments are taking significant strides to address climate change,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “A record number are measuring their emissions this year, and we’re here to support communities that are advancing initiatives and innovations that make life better for people by protecting our environment.”

In total, 45 local governments in B.C. are carbon neutral. Local governments that report annually on the actions they are taking to reduce their carbon footprint are eligible for the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program grant that provides a refund to local governments equal to 100 per cent of the carbon taxes they pay. In 2018, local governments receive over $7 million in support of their climate action initiatives.

“Local governments in British Columbia are integral partners in meeting our climate action goals, showing tremendous leadership and commitment,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I welcome the communities who have achieved carbon neutrality for the first time this year. Our government is focused on seeing strong, sustainable and clean economic growth that makes life better for people living in B.C.”

A total 187 out of 190 local governments have signed on to the B.C Climate Action Charter.

ALSO READ: UVic’s Gustavson goes carbon neutral for air travel

Greater Victoria communities received: Central Saanich $7,779, Colwood $7,810, Esquimalt $36,642, Langford $9,244, Metchosin $2,940, North Saanich $7,073, Oak Bay $32,658, Saanich $142,650, Sidney $10,375, Sooke $2,691, Victoria $120,297 and View Royal $3,174.

As of 2017 the CRD, Central Saanich, Highlands, Oak Bay, Sidney, Sooke and View Royal are among the 45 local governments that achieved carbon neutral status.

The Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program summary report details actions that communities around the province have taken.

 

