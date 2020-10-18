The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning customers of a confirmed case of COVID-19 on WestJet flight 195 from Calgary into Victoria on Oct. 11. Passengers seated between rows one and seven should self-minotor for symptoms for the next 14 days. (Black Press Media file photo)
Confirmed COVID case on WestJet flight day after previous exposure on same route
BCCDC warning passengers seated in rows one to seven on WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 11 into Victoria
Passengers on a flight from Calgary into Victoria on Oct. 11 may have been exposed to COVID, according to the latest warning by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).
If you were on board WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 11 sitting in rows one through seven, you’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
A similar flight coming from Calgary the day before, Oct. 10, also had a COVID-19 exposure on board.
