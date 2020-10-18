Confirmed COVID case on WestJet flight day after previous exposure on same route

BCCDC warning passengers seated in rows one to seven on WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 11 into Victoria

Passengers on a flight from Calgary into Victoria on Oct. 11 may have been exposed to COVID, according to the latest warning by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

If you were on board WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 11 sitting in rows one through seven, you’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

A similar flight coming from Calgary the day before, Oct. 10, also had a COVID-19 exposure on board.

