Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer participates in an interview in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25.

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet following last month’s election.

Scheer’s spokesman Simon Jefferies says the country is more divided than ever and Trudeau needs to bring the House of Commons back immediately to address urgent issues.

Asking for that to happen on Nov. 25 will be one of the Opposition leader’s requests of Trudeau when the two meet on Tuesday.

Jefferies says Scheer will also outline specific items Conservatives want to see in the throne speech, saying they’ll be based on the party’s own priorities for the next Parliament.

The Liberals won 157 seats in last month’s vote, forming a minority government, with the Conservatives in second place with 121 MPs.

ALSO READ: Kevin O’Leary’s court challenge over Tory leadership debt to be heard in April

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Son of Second World War veteran returns to Norway to see site of rescue, repatriation
Next story
Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

Just Posted

Son of Second World War veteran returns to Norway to see site of rescue, repatriation

Six-man crew crash lands in Nazi occupied territory, only known instance of entire crew surviving

Open house seeks public input on proposed lease for piece of Victoria High property

Open house takes place at Vic High on Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Colwood house helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

Cockrell House has helped more than 100 people since it was established in 2009

Colwood veteran recalls harrowing experience during Second World War

The 95 year old one of 32 survivors after German sub sinks warship

Legions help keep the memories alive

Legions offer many services for the community

VIDEO: Pups in the pool: West Shore rec centre’s Dog Swim a success

West Shore Parks and Recreation goes to the dogs Sunday night

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Carbon monoxide poisoning incident brings dangers of the gas to light

Island community adult and child go to hospital for treatment

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Most Read