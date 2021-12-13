An aerial rendering of how Topaz Park will look once skate and bike parks are complete in summer 2022. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

An aerial rendering of how Topaz Park will look once skate and bike parks are complete in summer 2022. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Construction begins on new Victoria skate and bike park

Topaz Park transformation scheduled to be complete by summer 2022

With construction now underway on Topaz Park’s bike and skateparks, it will likely only be six months before they are rider-ready.

The new amenities are part of an $8-million transformation of one of Victoria’s largest parks, which looks to make the green space a welcoming community area.

The skatepark will include a variety of terrain and features, while the bike park will feature a pump track for various skill levels. Shared pathways and social spaces will be created throughout, alongside nature-inspired works by artist Germaine Koh.

“Parks like this build healthy communities and this project will deliver an active community hub for the neighbourhood and attract riders of all skill levels throughout the region,” Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood liaison, Coun. Ben Isitt said in a statement.

City council approved the design in August after completing its 20-year Topaz Park Improvement Plan in 2018. The overall plan includes possible new tennis and pickleball courts, a new playground, an artificial turf field and event infrastructure, among other things.

The public washrooms and parking lot at Topaz Avenue and Blanshard Street will remain closed throughout the skate and bike park construction process. Those amenities will be available instead on the east side of the park off Glasgow Street.

More renderings of the park design can be found at engage.victoria.ca.

