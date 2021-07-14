Construction gets rolling on UVic greenway

Project will connect east and west while improving greenspace

Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)

Construction on the University of Victoria’s West Campus Greenway project began Wednesday, July 14 with completion anticipated for this fall.

First envisioned in UVic’s 2016 Campus Plan, the 1.1-km greenway will enhance the natural and man-made environment and serve as both the main east-west greenway across campus and main multi-modal pathway between Gordon Head and Sinclair roads.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay maintains status quo for dog ban at Willows Beach

The project follows the design guidelines developed in three phases between summer 2018 and fall 2019. Other priorities for the greenway include implementing a new greenspace destination, protecting mature trees, enhancing the local landscape and fostering respect with local Indigenous communities.

New pathways separating pedestrians and cyclists will also be built.

Construction on UVic's West Campus Greenway project begins today, July 14. This project will reinforce the Quad as the heart of campus. Stay up to date on pathway closures and updates here: https://t.co/JtFdGygKjN@green_uvic #UVic #YYJ pic.twitter.com/oy2gdLRfMC — UVic Student Affairs (@UVicCampusLife) July 14, 2021

For more information and updates, visit uvic.ca/campusplanning.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentUVic