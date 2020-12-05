COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

Island Health has issued a notification of a COVID-19 positive result associated with Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River.

A letter from Island Health and shared by School District 72 on its Facebook page was directed at parents, guardians, students and staff of Carihi saying that “a member of your school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolating and are being followed by Island Health.”

The date of potential exposure in the school community occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, the letter says. If you received the Island Health letter, it doesn’t mean you have been exposed to COVID-19, the letter adds.

Phone calls will be made to staff and students that Island Health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

If you do not receive a phone call, continue to attend School and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per school policies, the letter says.

The SD72 Facebook post said that anybody identified through public health’s contact tracing will have been contacted by the end of Saturday, Dec. 5.

Citing privacy reasons, the school district and Island Health said they won’t give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure.

This is the second exposure associated with Carihi this school year. On Sept. 28 an exposure occurred at Carihi Secondary School and was confirmed by Island Health on Oct. 8.

RELATED: COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

RELATED: Teachers and school employees’ sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19 ignored: school trustees

https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/news/covid-19-case-confirmed-at-carihi-secondary-school/

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how to vote in the City of Victoria by-election

Just Posted

The City of Victoria is holding a byelection Dec. 12 to fill one vacant council seat. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Here’s how to vote in the City of Victoria by-election

Dec. 12 election will fill one vacant Victoria council seat

A Cariboo bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend after leaving a wedding dress in a box behind a grocery store in 100 Mile House. File photo.
Victoria couples counsellors see surge in demand during pandemic

Many relationships are under extra strain

The West Shore Firefighters Association dropped off a cheque on Nov. 28 for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Photo contributed by View Royal Firefighters Association)
West Shore firefighters give food bank a big boost

Four departments collaborate on initiative for Goldstream Food Bank

The Digital Divide–Community Technology Help Desk program looks to provide vulnerable Victoria residents with access to technology. (Black Press Media)
Technology lending library and help desk now available in Victoria

United Way Greater Victoria hopes the program will help close the digital divide

Sturdee Street in Esquimalt will be closed to public parking on Dec. 7 and 8 for a film crew. (Screenshot via Google Maps)
Esquimalt warns of parking impacts from production filming in town

No parking on Sturdee Street Dec. 7 and 8

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Most Read