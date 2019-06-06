(Black Press file photo)

Cougar euthanized after eating lamb on property near Esquimalt Lagoon

Cougar was not deterred by human presence, conservation officer says

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service euthanized a cougar after it was spotted eating a lamb on a property near the Esquimalt Lagoon Thursday morning.

Mark Ridley lives on a property near Seafield Road in Colwood and keeps lambs. He said he spotted the cougar eating one of his lambs and called it in.

“I walked right past it,” Ridley said. “It was about 15 feet away from me. It wasn’t scared it just looked at me and didn’t bother moving. It just kept laying down there eating my lamb.”

READ ALSO: WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Ridley said he has never dealt with anything like this before but is now left with 11 lambs on his property.

West Shore RCMP confirmed that a report about a cougar attacking a sheep at a property near Seafield Road came in around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said there were no reports of the cougar stalking or attacking humans.

Scott Norris, a conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, said officers attended the scene after it was called in and said it was an “interesting situation” because the cougar did not leave with Ridley around.

“Unfortunately, given the nature of the location and the behaviour of the cougar, we euthanized it on the property,” Norris said.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP receives five cougar reports in two days in Colwood

Norris noted there are subdivisions and walking trails in the area. He said the fact that the cougar killed livestock in a confined area near houses coupled with it not leaving despite human presence showed more of an elevated risk, leading to the decision to euthanize it.

When asked to describe the cougar, Ridley laughed and said, “it looked like a cougar.”

“It was a fair size, and male.”

Norris advised people who see a cougar to back away slowly and not turn and run. If the cougar starts to approach, Norris said people should wave their arms in the air while making noise and being aggressive and assertive.

“Let it know you’re not prey,” Norris said. “If it does come towards you and attacks you, use whatever weapons you have like rocks, sticks, or whatever to deter that cougar from trying to attack you.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Just Posted

Victoria Police dog Havoc helps arrest man following two break-in attempts

A man tried to enter two Fairfield homes on Wednesday night

Road outside Victoria elementary school closed for first ‘school street’

As part of Sir James Douglas’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Sentencing adjourned for second time in first case of carfentanil trafficking in Victoria

Horst Francisco Schirmer is charged with five counts of trafficking

Government grants and donations allow Mustard Seed to purchase food distribution centre

The facility at 808 Viewfield Rd. processes 1.2 million pounds of donated produce every year

VIDEO: Victoria residents demonstrate to demand protection of B.C. old growth

Demonstrations start at noon at three Greater Victoria sites

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Premier’s office one of 17 rallies across B.C. calling for protection of old-growth forest

Protestor questions Horgan’s commitment to mitigate ‘climate degradation’

Slope study raises fear of landslides in Youbou and Lake Cowichan

Climate change, heavier rain falls threaten homes and lives

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Most Read