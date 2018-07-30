Cougar spotted in Cordova Bay

A cougar was spotted in Cordova Bay Sunday night.

Saanich Police received a report at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday of a cougar spotted in the 4900 block of Lochside Drive by someone walking in the area.

Saanich Police officers attended and attempted to confirm the sighting, but were unable to locate the reportedly 150-pound cat. Police believe it likely was a cougar and alerted nearby residents. Conservation was alerted and a decision was made to take no further action as the cat had not threatened any people or animals.

However, Saanich Police want to alert those in the area to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions, especially with small children or animals who may be smaller than the cougar.

Police offer a few tips to help protect yourself:

Stay noisy – Talk among the group you are with, and consider carrying a bell;

Be big – It may seem obvious but avoid the cougar if at all possible. If you do come across one, don’t corner it – let it have an escape route. Stay calm, keep eye contact, back up and make yourself as large as possible.