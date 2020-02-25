The proposed storage facility will be smaller than the building in this photo. There will also be no pushout and a different colour scheme. (Oakbay.ca Image)

Council approve temporary storage to extend life of Oak Bay Fire Hall

It’s cute, it’s iconic, but the picturesque Oak Bay Fire Hall is becoming too small for a modern firefighting department.

The hall still fits Oak Bay Fire Department’s 30-year-old fire engine which is beyond its serviceable life, and a 2002 ‘quint’ truck that is nearing the end of its serviceable life. But the new engine won’t fit in the 1962-built bay (an addition to the original 1938 building). As a result, the fire department is also adding a new temporary storage unit (a shipping container) that will go somewhere on the property.

Council voted unanimously to approve all three in the 2020 financial budget meeting on Thursday, though they had previously approved the two new fire trucks. In 2018, council approved the construction of a semi-permanent shelter to be built behind the fire station. That project never happened due to engineering challenges and inadequate funding. It was deferred with hopes of renovating, and re-sizing, one of the 1938 bays. But it also became apparent that renovating the bay was complicated said the staff report.

READ MORE: New Victoria Fire headquarters to be built under partnership with private developer

The trucks were re-approved as part of a $3.6 million package that includes $1.3 million for the engine, $2 million for the quint and $250,000 for a door renovation to the 1938 bay. The schedule also approved a five-year lease of a shipping container-style portable storage facility at $90,000 per year that offers a $150,000 buyout after five years for a total of $600,000.

Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes said the options were there to make sure the council is fully aware of the challenges the department is facing.

“To have the purpose-built engine and quint, to have them service the community properly, we need to make a decision on what to do now,” Hughes said.

The new quint truck will have a 100-foot ladder, as dictated by the tallest building in Oak Bay, which is 10 storeys. The current quint only reaches 75 feet (it was purpose-bought at that size due to the size restriction of the bay).

“We are at a crossroads right now with two pieces of apparatus that are in need of replacing,” Hughes said. “As it was in 2002, we raised the bay door and still had to cut [10 feet] off the quint ladder, and it’s not our reliable piece of equipment.”

READ ALSO: Sidney Fire shows off the new community safety building

There will be a consultative process on where a temporary building would go, Hughes said.

However, at some point in the next 15 to 20 years, Oak Bay needs to consider a replacement fire hall, Hughes added. Sidney opened a new fire hall in 2019 and Victoria recently approved a new fire hall off Cook Street.

For now, Oak Bay will continue to boast one of the prettiest and most charming fire halls in Western Canada.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say
Next story
Two B.C. men plead guilty to 2018 bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Just Posted

Council approve temporary storage to extend life of Oak Bay Fire Hall

It’s cute, it’s iconic, but the picturesque Oak Bay Fire Hall is… Continue reading

Scarlet fever reported at Victoria elementary school

Parents advised to look for symptoms of ‘strawberry tongue’ and rash

Motion for Greater Victoria fare-free youth transit defeated

Victoria Regional Transit Commision votes tied 4-4

Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

Protest is in support of Wet’suwet’en

Public input regarding off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches dominates council meeting

Agenda items pushed to next week after meeting hit four-hour mark

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country

Six Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested during blockade of Vancouver port: police

This latest blockade had gone on for nearly 24 hours in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

‘Intemperate, insulting’: B.C. teacher reprimanded for online comments about religion

John William Yetman made the comments in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

Island woman’s tats put her in the running for $25,000 prize and Inked magazine cover photo shoot

Chemainus Secondary grad and Ladysmith resident a strong contender in voting

UPDATE: 14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Most Read