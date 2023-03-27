Councillor quitting North Saanich council just months after election

Coun. Brett Smyth is set to resign from North Saanich Council, the Peninsula News Review has learned – just five months after being elected to his first term.
Smyth confirmed the district is following its process on his resignation, but said he is unable to comment further at this time.
A news release with more information, including his letter of resignation, is expected from the district at some time either Monday (March 27) or Tuesday (March 28), Smyth said.
