Comox Valley veteran Jim McGillawee celebrated his special day Thursday, alongside his daughter, Sharon Smith. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

With friends and family – along with a few extra guests filling the lawn – Valley resident Jim McGillawee celebrated his 100th birthday in style Thursday afternoon.

The Courtenay resident marked the historic milestone with a parade just for him. Family and friends planned a surprise parade for the centennial veteran who served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War.

Members of the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers, the Comox Valley RCMP, 19 Wing Comox, friends, family and even a special appearance from a Cormorant helicopter paraded down a north Courtenay street where McGillawee sat in a chair in the driveway taking in his celebration.

Click on the video below for highlights of the special day:


