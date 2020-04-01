A new virtual education hub gives Canadian students access to their school’s curriculum from home. (Unsplash)

COVID-19: Access school resources with new virtual education hub

Shaw and EVERFI create onling learning resource for Canadian youth

Shaw Communications is offering online education resources to keep kids learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a partnership with education technology developer EVERFI , Shaw created a free, virtual K-12 education hub for use by all Canadian students, parents, guardians and teachers.

READ ALSO: Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

The hub includes self-guided courses for students on topics such as financial education, mental and digital wellness and more.

To use the resource, students click the EVERFI K-12 Family Portal and select their province and school to create a profile. From there, they can access courses available. The hub comes with a learning resource guide to help with planning appropriate courses.

“We know you’re dealing with a lot right now – and we’re committed to supporting you any way we can,” Shaw wrote in a news release.

On March 30 the Greater Victoria School District said it would be taking two weeks to plan its next steps while classes are suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Saanich School District has also said it is developing a Continuity of Learning Plan and administrators and teachers will begin reaching out to students and families. The Sooke School District says teachers will begin to provide learning opportunities “as soon as practical and no later than mid-April.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Greater Victoria schools to spend next two weeks planning next steps

Coronavirus

