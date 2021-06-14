COVID-19 exposure closes Oak Bay pub, restaurant

A pair of Oak Bay eateries are closed until Wednesday after reports of a COVID-19 exposure at The Penny Farthing.

Island Health conducted a thorough site assessment and deemed it wasn’t a high risk to the public, the Oak Bay Avenue pub posted on its social media pages June 11.

“We will continue to follow the guidance and direction of Island Health in order to keep our staff and community safe,” the post said.

The pub and its adjacent eatery, Vis-a-Vis, are closed for a professional deep clean, with plans to reopen June 16.

