COVID-19 outbreak declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

Outbreak began Dec. 12, says Island Health

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

According to Island Health’s active outbreak list, the outbreak began on Tuesday, Dec. 12 on the fifth floor of the hospital.

At a press conference this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said that while COVID cases have declined from a peak in early October, she urges British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We know it is still around and we are seeing in other provinces, particularly in areas with low immunization rates, that they are starting to see increases again. In the last two years, we have also seen a peak in the spring,” she said.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix echoed Henry’s appeal to get vaccinated, saying the provincial health care system is preparing for its busiest season.

According to the B.C. government, anyone experiencing severe symptoms is asked to call 911. Anyone who feels sick is asked to monitor symptoms and stay home, especially if experiencing fever, coughing, vomiting or diarrhea.

Should someone have COVID-19, they are asked to stay home until fever has subsided and they feel well enough for daily activities.

For more information, go to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/response#healthyhabits.

-files from Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media

