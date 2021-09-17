COVID-19 outbreak over at Esquimalt care home, Island Health says

A COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt claimed the lives of six residents between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. (Google Maps)

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt over Friday (Sept. 17).

Since it began Aug. 27, six residents lost their lives to the virus.

“Island Health extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and care staff of those who passed away,” the health authority said in a statement.

In total, 15 staff members and 21 residents tested positive for COVID-19. Island Health said it is confident the outbreak has ended, after all its recent rounds of testing produced negative results.

The health authority said extensive cleaning and infection prevention measures will continue at the Salvation Army-owned care home. Social visits will resume on the first and second floors on Sept. 17, and on the third floor Sept. 20. Admissions and transfers will also resume on Sept. 20. Residents are now allowed to move around the home once again.

READ ALSO: B.C. nurses’ union ‘cannot support’ COVID vaccine mandate that could mean fewer staff

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusEsquimaltSeniors