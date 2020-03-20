Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. will use police to enforce health orders if necessary. (B.C. government)

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Keeping at least one metre apart, covering coughs and washing your hands frequently aren’t just suggestions, they are orders in B.C.’s war on COVID-19.

That’s the message being sent more forcefully by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as new cases pile up by dozens per day, and the health care system waits for new shipments of N95 medical masks and ventilators for intensive care.

B.C.’s emergency powers allow police enforcement at any time, to ration supplies or detain people who don’t think the rules apply to them.

“This is not optional, and I want to be very clear that everybody has to take these actions now,” Henry said at her March 19 briefing in Vancouver, where 40 more positive tests and B.C.’s eighth death.

RELATED: Don’t try to stockpile drugs, B.C. pharmacists warn

RELATED: B.C. coronavirus cases rise to 271, eight deaths

As young people trade images of spring break parties, it’s proving to be a myth that only old people get seriously sick from COVID-19. The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued its first major study this week, showing one in five Americans hospitalized from Feb. 12 to March 16 is between the ages of 20 and 44. People under 65 are a significant share of those who need an Intensive Care Unit with ventilator.

Health Minister Adrian Dix stresses that B.C. is in a public health “battle” where precautions must be adhered to, or other people will suffer in the weeks and months ahead.

“So right now and in the days and weeks and months ahead we need to do what we’re asked to do,” Dix said. “We need to do it 100 per cent. We need to do it 100 per cent and we need to keep doing it until we’re told we can stop. That’s the fight we’re in.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau
Next story
COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Just Posted

Pregnant in a pandemic: expectant mothers change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many moms switching to home births, while others must head into the delivery room without support

Island Health has 96 ICU beds and 140 ventilators if needed

Hospitals are ready to respond with pandemic protocols

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding

UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus

Risk of community transmission low, says Island Health

Health care workers bring COVID-19 testing to Langford residents at home

‘Let us come to you,’ says pharmacist Michael Forbes

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

A physician at the Campbell River Hospital says the public isn’t being… Continue reading

Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Residents of island off east coast of Vancouver Island concerned about COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

World COVID-19 update March 20: New York and California on lockdown, death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Island doctors offer advice on COVID-19: What to do, who to see, how to prevent the spread

Social distancing, self-isolation, and proper assessment all keys

Most Read