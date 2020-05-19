Clara Knight, a long-time organizer and visitor to the Saanich Fair, predicts that the fair will return in its traditional format next year (Black Press Media File).

COVID-19 scales back Saanich Fair

Organizers hope to return with a traditional fair next year

Clara Knight cannot remember a time when she did not attend the Saanich Fair.

The 78-year-old remembers attending the fair as a young child and fondly recalls the many social activities around the fair that she shared with other farmers’ children while growing up in Central Saanich, such as judging animals, square-dancing, and sampling traditional fair favourites, such as hot dogs and hamburgers.

“I have a big appetite,” she said with a big chuckle over the phone.

Over the years, she has remained loyal to the fair as a visitor and participant and helped to shape the event in countless ways throughout her later adult life her involvement with the North and South Saanich Agricultural Society, the organization staging the fair over the Labour Day Weekend.

“So it holds a dear, dear, dear spot in my heart,” she said.

RELATED: VIDEO: Clara Knight has attended Saanich Fair since 1947

That spot suffered a blow Tuesday when Dave Hamer, Knight’s successor as president of the society, announced that the fair won’t be held in its traditional manner because of the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time in 152 years.

“We don’t want to say that we are cancelling the fair,” he said. “We are not having a traditional fair.”

Instead of hosting anywhere north of 45,000 people over the three days, organizers will instead use social media to host educational and entertaining activities online, while also staging some socially-distanced safe activities at the Saanich Fairground including a farmers’ market. Practically, it means that thousands of residents throughout the Saanich Peninsula specifically and Greater Victoria generally won’t be able to do the very things that attracted Knight and countless others to the fair since a young age — socialize and have fun with others, while appreciating agriculture in all its diversity.

“It’s emotional, it’s hard,” said Hamer, when asked about the emotional impact of changing an event that has historically meant so much for entire generations. Hamer, by his own account, has attended every fair save one since 1970.

The revisions are a result of the provincial regulations against large scale gatherings.

Hamer said the health and wellness of the community is foremost.

Knight makes a comparable point. As much as she regrets the revisions to the event and their impact on farmers and other affected groups, Knight has also worked as a registered nurse. “So I respect the situation that we are in, and community safety is of prime importance,” she said. “I know we can’t hold a traditional fair because of the year.”

Knight is familiar when it comes to dealing with viruses by way of her profession, but also personal biography. “As a child, one of my girlfriends was hit hard with polio,” she said. “So that made a big impression on me.”

With the new format, the society stands to lose its main historical source of revenue to operate Saanich Fairground and employ six staff. “We have some contingency money,” he said. “We are able to operate still, but we need to have money that money coming in. We have a lot of bills.”

The mandate of the society is to “advance the general interest of agriculture and to hold a Fall Agricultural Exhibition,” a mandate that has already suffered thanks to COVID-19. Various provincial regulations have prevented the society from renting out the grounds to agricultural and non-agricultural users for much of the spring and while the society will start renting out the fairground to smaller groups, the revisions to the fair will hurt the visibility of agriculture in the region.

This said, organizers are trying to create alternatives to retain the educational agenda of the fair and both Hamer and Knight predict events like Saanich Fair has a future in the post-pandemic period.

“We are planning on having a normal fair next year,” said Hamer.

“I believe that medically, and economically and every other way, we will overcome,” said Knight. “I see us hopefully being back to our traditional fair in September a year from now.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers
Next story
Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Just Posted

COVID-19 scales back Saanich Fair

Organizers hope to return with a traditional fair next year

Officers find unconscious driver after crashing truck into Langford rock wall

West Shore RCMP investigates potential impairment after narcotics found in vehicle

Greater Victoria businesses set to reopen Tuesday, heading into phase two of B.C. restart plan

Some businesses back in action, along with provincial parks and some recreational areas

Central Saanich police seek driver who fled scene of a collision

The driver hit a retaining wall, then left the scene, possibly with help from others

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read