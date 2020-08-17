COVID-19 testing clinic at Saanich recreation centre closes

Island Health thanks municipality for accommodating testing clinic

The Island Health COVID-19 testing facility that once operated out of the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre has closed.

On Aug. 13, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes posted on social media acknowledging a thank you note that the district had received from Island Health “stating their heartfelt appreciation” for accommodating the COVID-19 assessment facility at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

The recreation centre was closed to the public along with the district’s other recreation facilities in mid-March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Shortly after, Saanich gave Island Health permission to use the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre to support the community’s needs during the pandemic.

In early June, the municipality approved a plan for the gradual reopening of recreation centres and Saanich staff said the last day of COVID-19 testing at the recreation centre was June 17. By the end of the month, the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre had been readied for the start of Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services day camps.

Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham noted that while the Saanich-based facility has closed, the Victoria Public Health Unit and the Peninsula Health Unit remain open and people can be tested with a referral from a physician.

A map of the COVID-19 testing locations across the province can be found on the B.C. government website.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Most Read