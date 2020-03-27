COVID-19: VicPD thanks health care workers with 15-car salute

The Victoria Police Department thanked healthcare workers for their service amid the COVID-19 crisis Thursday night by sending a full watch of patrol officers to the Royal Jubilee Hospital with lights and sirens activated. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police Department patrol officers started their Thursday night shift with a tribute to Victoria health care workers working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 7 p.m. a full watch of police cars circled the Royal Jubilee Hospital with lights activated. They stopped outside of the emergency room bay to get out of their vehicles and clap for the hospital staff inside, recognizing the efforts of all workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

At 1900 hours we wanted to join our community in acknowledging all the hard work been done by hospital staff, paramedics, community nurses, and other healthcare workers. We appreciate all you are doing!! pic.twitter.com/ZL4N96D4py — VCPU (@VicPD_Union) March 27, 2020

“Tonight, our patrol officers took a moment to thank hospital staff, to acknowledge them for everything they are doing during this pandemic, and to let them know that we appreciate their commitment,” said Chief Del Manak in a statement. “As first responders, we recognize their incredible work on the frontlines of this public health crisis.”

As of March 26, there are 725 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., including 52 in the Island Health region. Fourteen British Columbians have died of the virus.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of other respiratory illnesses and include cough, sneezing, fever, sore throat and difficulty breathing. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has developed a self-assessment tool to help determine if there is a need for further assessment or testing.

