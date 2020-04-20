Victoria will temporarily restrict on-street parking on Simcoe Street, between Government and Oswego streets, and for half a block of Menzies Street near the Five Corners retail complex starting April 16. (Google Maps)

COVID-19: Victoria limits parking in James Bay to create space for pedestrians

Similar changes planned for Quadra Village, Cook Street Village, Fairfield and Vic West

Victoria will create more space to ensure pedestrians can practise physical distancing on city streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City will temporarily restrict on-street parking on Simcoe Street, between Government and Oswego streets, and for half a block of Menzies Street near the Five Corners retail complex starting April 16.

“We want people to be safe and comfortable when they are out and about,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “By creating additional designated pedestrian zones near important services, we can relieve pinch points and allow people to remain active.”

The City is working with the neighbourhood association to help notify residents and is sending letters to area residents and businesses.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

Bollards, signs and paint markings will identify the zone in James Bay, with further locations set to be established in other neighbourhoods near grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services. Changes are expected in Quadra Village, Cook Street Village, Fairfield and Vic West as staff prioritize high-traffic locations with narrow sidewalks.

The City’s transportation department is also working with private development sites to provide more space to pedestrians adjacent to construction zones and installing new signs at transit shelters and at the Johnson Street Bridge multi-use and pedestrian pathways promoting physical distancing.


