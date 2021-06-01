The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)

Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Family has identified the man found dead in the Cowichan River on May 21.

In a Facebook request for empties to help raise funds for his funeral, Tori Turner named her uncle Thomas Turner as the man who was pulled from the river.

SEE RELATED: Update: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

“He was the closest thing that I had to a dad,” she said, later, of her uncle’s unexpected death.

“When I drove to my mom’s work to tell her about her brother, it was the worst. Seeing the heartbreak in her face tore me apart,” she said. “It was terrible.”

Tori Turner said she and her mom were collecting empties and will be setting up an account at the bottle depot for those who wouldn’t mind pitching in.

Police and emergency medical crews were called to the river shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was spotted floating downstream in the area of the 3000 block of Allenby Road. A second report came in shortly afterward, stating that the body was in the river behind a business in the 400 block of Cowichan Way.

“He went to sit in his chair by the river in his backyard like he always does,” Tori Turner explained. “He loved that river so much. And we have no idea exactly what happened,” she said adding that an investigation is underway.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team worked with Cowichan Search and Rescue to retrieve Turner’s body and return it to shore.

“Although a full determination has not yet been made, police do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s unexpected death,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to support the BC Coroners Service as the parallel investigations continue to move forward.”

Donations can be made to the Norcross Return-It centre to account 543 in Thomas Turner’s name.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valleyDeath

Previous story
Suspended senior officials continue to work at Garth Homer Society in Saanich
Next story
MISSING: Joel Shacter last seen in Victoria on May 21

Just Posted

Oak Bay police said they were in the park June 1, around 4:30 p.m. after a man died in the park. The death is not considered suspicious. (Google Maps)
Sudden death in Oak Bay park draws police response

Man’s death at Willows Park deemed not suspicious

A pedestrian was declared dead at the scene following a vehicle collision near Uptown mall Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Saanich dies at the scene

Traffic affected for several hours Tuesday afternoon near Uptown mall

This sign cautioning of a bear currently greets users of the Flight Path, a 9.3 km bike-and-walking trail around Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria International Airport Authority warns of bear on popular path

Sign posted along the Flight Path reads, ‘caution – bear in area’

View Royal Fire Rescue has been concerned about alcohol consumption and safety issues at Thetis Lake Regional Park for decades, says View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst. (Black Press Media file photo)
View Royal mulling options to curb cliff jumping at Thetis Lake Park

Staff propose bylaw to charge for cliff jumping rescues, but mayor unconvinced

Chris Forbes moved from Nanaimo to Sooke to start Fuca Cycles, with retail bikes and a full service repair shop. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
New businesses booming in Sooke, despite pandemic

New business licences doubled this year over the same time last year

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)
Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a debate about the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Trudeau said Canadians can’t close their eyes and pretend this didn’t happen

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in 6 months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Most Read