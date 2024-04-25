Cowichan Tribes youth identified as hit-and-run victim

“As Chief of Cowichan Tribes, I extend my deepest condolences to the Joe family”

The young woman killed in a hit-and-run Thursday, April 18, along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just outside of Duncan has been identified by her family as 17-year-old Cowichan Tribes member, Leeann Joe.

“As Chief of Cowichan Tribes, I extend my deepest condolences to the Joe family on this tragic loss of a beloved member of their family,” said chief Cindy Daniels in a release issued Wednesday, April 24.

“Our youth are our future, and they deserve every opportunity to achieve their dreams. Cowichan Tribes is here to support the victim’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of this young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.”

RCMP are looking for the driver and for the vehicle, which is described as a grey 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra.

“I join with the family and the RCMP in appealing to the driver and anyone with information to come forward. Losing a Cowichan citizen due to a hit and run leaves many unanswered questions,” Daniels said. “Unfortunately, this incident speaks to the challenges pedestrians face in our region and there is much work to do to ensure safer pedestrian options.”

Cpl. James Grandy, an RCMP spokesperson said the vehicle likely has significant damage to the front driver’s side.

“We are releasing these details in the hope someone in the community may recognize this vehicle and contact us,” explained Grandy. “We are also urging the driver to come forward and speak with us.”

Emergency crews attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at about 9:50 p.m., where they found the young woman dead at the scene.

The highway between Beverly Street and Green Road in North Cowichan was closed from at least 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for police investigation. Detours were put in place to move motorists around the area.

Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.