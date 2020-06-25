Officers warn residents that scammers are spoofing the non-emergency phone number for the Central Saanich Police Service. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRA scam rebounds with Central Saanich police phone number

Police agency warns residents to be wary, not share personal information

Central Saanich Police Department is warning the public to be wary as a scam is circulating bearing its phone number.

Officers issued the alert by social media after two reports of scammers spoofing the non-emergency phone number 250-652-4441 during a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

Spoofing means the number shows on a telephone’s caller ID.

The CRA scam entails a scammer claiming to be an employee of the CRA or Service Canada. They claim a potential victim owes back taxes, has an unpaid balance, or has committed a financial crime and must pay a fine immediately or face arrest or deportation.

Police remind the public to never provide personal details over the phone without confirming who the caller is. Anyone who feels they’ve been scammed should call local police and their bank.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre collects information on fraud and identity theft. Report frauds and learn more at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
