Crane drops load of steel, concrete at Wharf Street development

Crews in contact with WorkSafeBC

A crane near Wharf and Government streets dropped a large load of concrete and steel Wednesday morning.

Workers at the Custom House development confirmed they are in contact with WorkSafeBC.

A spokesperson from MR Crane Services, which owns the crane on site, said it was not a malfunction of the crane, but rather a damaged piece of equipment on the loading box, that caused the fall.

Kevin Tafts of Banyan Construction Limited, one of the lead contractors for the Custom House development, says they are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. and no one was injured.

WorkSafeBC is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

