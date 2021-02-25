Crash at Saanich, Victoria border results in non-life-threatening injuries

Cause remains under investigation, impairment not a factor, VicPD says

A two-vehicle crash at an intersection on the border of Saanich and Victoria on Wednesday night resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

According to VicPD, the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and North Dairy Road. Police, firefighters and members of B.C. Emergency Health Services responded.

Paramedics assessed the drivers at the scene and, as the injuries weren’t serious, no one was taken to hospital.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and, as of Thursday morning, it remained unclear which driver was at fault so charges and tickets had yet to be issued. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

