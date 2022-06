Traffic diverted via Parkland Road and Harbourview Road

A motor vehicle crash in the 5700-block of Sooke Road has closed Highway 14 between Saseenos Elementary School and Seek and Surf.

Traffic is being diverted via Parkland Road and Harbourview Road.

The two-vehicle crash involves a truck and car.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

READ: Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter