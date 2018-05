Expect some delays for the Friday evening commute home

Reports of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the entrance to Goldstream Provincial Park.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday motorists were reporting traffic was backed up to the Leigh Road overpass in Langford.

Expect lingering delays.

#WestShore #RCMP are responding to Trans-Canada Highway at Goldstream for a male driving a brand new vehicle and was rear ended by his wife. The new vehicle is reportedly undriveable. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 5, 2018

