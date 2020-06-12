Crash impacts Friday commute on highway to Sooke

Traffic was backed up on Highway 14 after a Friday (June 12) crash. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

A crash on Highway 14 impacted traffic outside of Sooke Friday evening.

Drive BC reported a crash between Kangaroo Road and Humpback Road with single lane alternating traffic. West Shore RCMP responded to the 3900-block of Sooke Road just past the four lanes.

Traffic was stopped and backed up for at least an hour as crews worked to clear the vehicles, according to RCMP.

We are currently investigating a collision near the 3900 block Sooke Rd, just past the 4 lanes. Traffic is stopped and will be backed up for at least an hour as crews work to clear the vehicles. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 12, 2020



