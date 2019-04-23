UPDATED: Pair of crashes snarl traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Police investigating possible link between second crash and Happy Valley Market shooting

A second crash snarled traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road not long after the first was reported.

Emergency crews were called Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. for a collision at the intersection of VMP and Kelly Road in Langford.

Emergency crews are responding to a two vehicle crash this morning at intersection of VMP and Kelly. More details to come #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/8c7T5spWSs — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) April 23, 2019

Bystanders were helping when crews arrived, said Chris Aubrey, Langford Fire Chief.

One lane turning left from VMP onto Kelly was blocked off. Paramedics assessed three patients, including one infant. A white pickup truck and a minivan were involved in the crash although details of exactly how it happened were not immediately clear.

Police were called to the same area later Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Reports of a shooting on Happy Valley Road

The West Shore RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles speeding eastbound on Kelly Road near Westshore Town Centre. Police activated the lights on their cruiser and attempted to stop the vehicles. One driver fled and the other collided with a commercial truck at the Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection, according to police on scene.

The driver was taken into police custody.

The condition of the commercial truck driver is not known at this time.

Police are investigating a collision at Kelly Rd at Veterans memorial parkway. Traffic is backed up, please find an alternate route. We will provide updates as they come in. Thanks — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 23, 2019

Police on scene confirmed the local detachment is investigating if the crash is connected to the incident at Happy Valley Market.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter