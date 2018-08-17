Crash snarles traffic on Highway 17

Traffic southbound is seriously delayed and northbound down to one lane on the Pat Bay Highwy after areported crash near Mt. Newton.

Central Saanich Police say they expect to have more lanes open around 6 p.m. (Aug. 17)

Two vehicle collision at Mt Newton and Pat Bay Hwy, down to single lane. Thank you for your patience as we investigate and clear the scene, approximately 30 more minutes to open the other lanes. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) August 18, 2018

More to come as it’s available.