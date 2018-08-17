Crash snarles traffic on Highway 17

  • Aug. 17, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Traffic southbound is seriously delayed and northbound down to one lane on the Pat Bay Highwy after areported crash near Mt. Newton.

Central Saanich Police say they expect to have more lanes open around 6 p.m. (Aug. 17)

More to come as it’s available.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
