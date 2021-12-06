UPDATE: Malahat, West Shore crashes impacted Monday morning traffic

A crash impacted northbound traffic on the Malahat at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Vancouver Island’s wet and snowy weather coincided with incidents on the Malahat and the West Shore on Monday (Dec. 6) morning.

Both of the Malahat’s northbound lanes were blocked at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff after a motor vehicle incident. Emcon Services Inc. reported the collision at around 10:20 a.m. and said emergency crews were on scene. Northbound traffic resumed shortly after 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, West Shore RCMP reported a two-vehicle crash in the area of Admirals and Craigflower roads.

Transportation authorities across B.C. are reminding drivers to stay safe on wet or slushy roads as today’s weather continues to impact conditions.

