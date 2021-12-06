A crash impacted northbound traffic on the Malahat at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff. (Drive BC traffic camera)

A crash impacted northbound traffic on the Malahat at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff. (Drive BC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Malahat, West Shore crashes impacted Monday morning traffic

Northbound traffic at South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff was blocked

Vancouver Island’s wet and snowy weather coincided with incidents on the Malahat and the West Shore on Monday (Dec. 6) morning.

Both of the Malahat’s northbound lanes were blocked at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff after a motor vehicle incident. Emcon Services Inc. reported the collision at around 10:20 a.m. and said emergency crews were on scene. Northbound traffic resumed shortly after 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, West Shore RCMP reported a two-vehicle crash in the area of Admirals and Craigflower roads.

Transportation authorities across B.C. are reminding drivers to stay safe on wet or slushy roads as today’s weather continues to impact conditions.

READ MORE: Snow lands in Greater Victoria as Environment Canada warns of light layer

READ MORE: West Shore RMCP looking to double number of restorative justice cases it handles

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
Federal agriculture minister to tour Fraser Valley flood zone
Next story
UPDATE: Saanich police make arrest in Friday afternoon gas station armed robbery investigation

Just Posted

A Victoria High School student has died, the school community learned in a letter Dec. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria High School community mourning death of student

A crash impacted northbound traffic on the Malahat at the South Shawnigan Lake Road turnoff. (Drive BC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Malahat, West Shore crashes impacted Monday morning traffic

Crews with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2000-block of Weiler Avenue West before 8 a.m. to deal with a chimney fire that could have been worse had it not been for the actions of a neighbour. (Twitter/Sidney Volunteer Fire Department)
Monday morning fire contained to chimney in Sidney

At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools