CRD has cancelled recycling collection throughout Greater Victoria on Wednesday, Jan. 15, due to harsh winter conditions. (Twitter/CRD)

CRD cancels recycling collection throughout Greater Victoria

Pickups are pushed to next collection day

Hold onto your blue boxes – recycling collection was cancelled for all routes throughout the Greater Victoria region Wednesday, Jan. 15.

All scheduled pick-ups for Wednesday are pushed to the next collection day due to wintery weather conditions. Tuesday night, the Greater Victoria region saw up to 30 cm of snowfall.

The Hartland Landfill is open today, but the CRD is reminding residents to use caution due to snowy roads.

Residents can stay up to date on blue box schedules and service details by signing up for the recycleCRD App. Find out where you can drop off your recycling for free at www.crd.bc.ca/bluebox

The CRD will update their website and Twitter when service is restored.

