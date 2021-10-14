CRD gives employees mid-December deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Employees, volunteers will have to show proof they’ve got two doses as of Dec. 13

The Capital Regional District announced Wednesday that its 1,100 employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December.

Bob Lapham, the CRD’s chief administrative officer, said throughout the pandemic the regional body has aligned its response with the province while delivering critical and essential services to the region – such as drinking water, waste management, social housing, regional parks and emergency management.

“While we are confident that the overall vast majority of staff are vaccinated, implementing a vaccination policy at this time is one additional measure to ensure our workplaces, our staff and our public are as safe as possible,” he said in a release.

As of Dec. 13, CRD employees and volunteers will be required to prove their full vaccination status with their BC Vaccine Card. The CRD said putting the deadline two months away gives employees who haven’t already got their first dose sufficient time to get fully vaccinated.

Refusing to comply with the proof of vaccination policy by Dec. 13 may lead to consequences, the CRD said, which could include ending a staff member’s employment.

However, accommodations will be made for employees who are unable to be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons, the release noted.

