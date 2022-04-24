The CRD is offering grants of up to $3,000 for projects that reduce the amount of waste sent to the CRD’s Hartland Landfill. (Facebook/Capital Regional District)

The CRD is offering grants of up to $3,000 for projects that reduce the amount of waste sent to the CRD’s Hartland Landfill. (Facebook/Capital Regional District)

CRD grant program provides up to $3,000 for projects that reduce landfill waste

Rethink Waste Community Grant Program launched in honour of Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, the Capital Regional District has launched the Rethink Waste Community Grant Program, to fund local waste reduction projects.

Examples of eligible projects include free stores, repair workshops, the removal of compost, recycling and garbage from community events, or anything that reduces the amount of waste sent to the CRD’s Hartland landfill. Grant applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis for up to $3,000. Individuals, non-profit organizations, post-secondary clubs, K-12 schools and parent advisory councils are encouraged to apply.

“It will take the entire region working together to reduce the region’s overall waste generation from 390 kg per capita to 250 kg per capita,” said Barb Desjardins. who chairs the CRD environmental services committee, in a release. “I’m excited to see what innovations residents and organizations in the Capital Region come up with to help reduce our collective waste and promote a circular economy in the community.”

For application details visit crd.bc.ca/rethinkwaste.

READ ALSO: Job creation, climate initiatives highlighted in 2022 CRD financial plans

READ ALSO: CRD, Emterra hire more trucks, crews as Greater Victoria recycling piles up

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDwaste disposal

Previous story
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
Next story
Byelection a battle over past and future for BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, experts

Just Posted

Pacific FC’s Alejandro Diaz celebrating his late penalty goal against Halifax on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Simon Fearns/Special to Black Press)
Pacific FC make it 3 from 3 against Halifax

Grade 3 teacher Shelley Roberts, student James Maudling and Grade 4 teacher Joshua Johnson pose for a photo in front of Happy Valley elementary’s Terry Fox bulletin board. (Courtesy of Shelley Roberts)
Langford school keeps breaking records with Terry Fox Run haul

Members of the Oaklands Community Garden do some planting during the recent grand opening event. (Courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)
PHOTOS: Oaklands community gets growing with new garden plots in Victoria

Jeff Wollach receives a gift certificate (on behalf of his wife) from Madone Pelan, manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, flanked by (from left) Joan Peggs, chair of the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Canada flag program, and committee members Clair Wakefield, Peter Lawrie and Bryan Crockford. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Rotary)
Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer