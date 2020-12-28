CRD replacing Greater Victoria businesses’ old faucet aerators for free

In an effort to reduce water consumption, the CRD is offering to replace business’s old faucet aerators for free. (Black Press Media file photo)

In an effort to reduce water consumption, the Capital Regional District (CRD) is offering to replace any business or institution’s old faucet aerators for free.

The aerator is a small part often seen on the end of a faucet that breaks up the flow of water, reducing splashes and consumption. An old aerator uses approximately 11 litres of water per minute. The new aerators, that the CRD is offering to install, use less than two.

“A restaurant that operates six days a week with five full-time staff who wash their hands at least once per hour, would save approximately 60,000 litres and $560 every year,” the CRD said.

CRD staff will assess the faucets of any business or institution that uses water supplied by the district. Old aerators will be replaced with low-flow ones for free.

Anyone interested in the service can sign up at crd.bc.ca or call 250-360-3103.

