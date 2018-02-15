CRD seeking input on point-to-point cameras on Malahat

Solicitor general will consider installing the cameras if there’s public support

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is taking one step closer to installing speed cameras on the Malahat.

Over the next few weeks, the district’s traffic safety commission will be seeking input on the concept of point-to-point speed cameras on the popular Island highway.

“Point-to-point speed cameras are widely used around the world, and the CRD traffic safety commission believes they would be an effective way to significantly reduce deaths, injuries and crashes on the Malahat – crashes which often cut off Greater Victoria from the rest of the Island for hours at a time,” according to a post on the safety commission’s website.

RELATED: Support growing for speed cameras on Malahat

As part of the proposed pilot project, a camera captures the licence plate of a vehicle as it enters the pre-determined stretch of road, and then captures it again when it exits that stretch. The time it took for the vehicle to travel the stretch is calculated and, if it’s found to be above the speed limit, a speeding ticket could be issued.

The cameras would only be used to catch drivers who consistently speed over a significant stretch of the Malahat, such as from Goldstream Park or Mill Bay to the south Shawnigan turnoff, and not someone who is speeding past one or two of the cameras.

When it comes to enforcement, police could pull drivers over at the end of a point-to-point enforcement zone or a ticket could be mailed to the owner of the vehicle.

RELATED: CRD continues call for Malahat speed cameras

For years, many within the CRD have been calling for the province to crack down on speedsters by installing the cameras, in hopes of reducing the amount of crashes that snarl traffic for hours for hundreds of drivers. As part of that call, the CRD along with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, submitted letters calling on the province to install the cameras in September.

Studies within other countries have shown the cameras are effective. In Scotland, when that system was installed on a highway that had been plagued with multiple crashes, the number of fatalities and serious injuries dropped by 74 per cent.

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said he’s willing to consider testing the cameras on the Malahat, but only if there’s public support for such a trial.

Residents can provide feedback feedback until March 1 and can do so by visiting crdtrafficsafety.ca or emailing pssg.minister@gov.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Just Posted

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

CRD seeking input on point-to-point cameras on Malahat

Solicitor general will consider installing the cameras if there’s public support

Outdoor pot growing will be legal, but will producers bite?

With Canada’s marijuana legalization laws slated for July 1, 2018, there continue… Continue reading

Greater Victoria firefighters donate funds to help sick kids

$25,000-donation will be used to purchase leading-edge equipment

Saanich launches review to speed up permit process

Concerns about the processing speed and costs of building permits have prompted… Continue reading

New gardening series sprouted roots in Victoria

Documentary series premieres Monday on Vision TV

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Florida teen charged with 17 murders; Trump plans address

Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Most Read