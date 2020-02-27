The CRD’s First Nations Relations committee wants more Indigenous voices on committees and commissions. (Screenshot)

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

The Capital Regional District is moving toward closer relations with First Nations, which would allow Indigenous residents to serve on committees and commissions.

The CRD’s First Nations Relations committee recommended Wednesday the CRD board open the door to representation with an eye to full participation at the board level in the future, said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait, the committee chair.

“This is significant work for us,” she said.

Several First Nations within the Capital Region signaled their interest in being part of the board and its committee structure, expressing a desire for more involvement in discussions and in decisions that may impact them.

There are provincial legislative restrictions with the Local Government Act that prevents First Nations representation at the board level, but CRD directors can amend their procedural bylaw to allow Indigenous residents to sit at commission and committee levels, says a staff report.

“A number of approaches have been explored and implemented by other regional districts that the CRD can consider that are within its authority to create more opportunities for First Nations in regional discussions,” the report stated.

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins said more collaboration with First Nations is a positive step.

“It is time and by us pushing this envelope hopefully we’ll push the province into amending [the Local Government Act], and we can get fuller participation,” Desjardins said.

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt said the committee’s decision was long overdue and is an evolution of regional government.

“It was an oversight in the past when the CRD was created that Indigenous representation wasn’t provided for,” he said.

The First Nations Relations committee has worked on the issue for six years when Songhees First Nation Chief Ron Sam signalled the nation’s interest in having formal representation on the CRD board.

The committee came up with a set of recommendations that was presented to the board in 2019, and this year adopted a statement of reconciliation and terms of reference to push the plan forward.

If Indigenous people are allowed to participate on committees, members will be appointed by First Nations councils. Committee members would receive an annual stipend of $12,000 per year.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CRDFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: The arrests of two Wet’suwet’en supporters lead a selection of today’s news stories
Next story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Just Posted

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

Victoria members-only club to consume cannabis raided, marijuana seized

The club, 16:20, is located on Blanshard Street across from the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

First arrests made at BC Legislature after demonstrators spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Vic High theatre tackles youth homelessness and more in 2020 musical

‘Runaways’ created in New York, but has parallels in Victoria: director

Saanich Subway restaurant robbed at knifepoint

Police ask witnesses to come forward

RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

Most Read