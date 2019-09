Do not approach, keep safe distance

The CRD is warning of a possible injured bear in the Thetis Lake area. (File Photo)

The Capital Regional District is warning residents about a possible injured bear in the Thetis Lake area.

The CRD reminds visitors to use caution at the park, if you see the bear do not approach and keep at a safe distance.

To report a bear sighting call the BC Conservation Officer hot-line at 1-877-952-7277.