A mountaintop fire in the Green Mountain area southwest of Nanaimo is challenging for crews to access. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

A fire on a mountaintop southwest of Nanaimo is creating challenges for B.C. Wildfire crews.

The Green Mountain wildfire, in the Nanaimo River area, was first reported in the early afternoon Friday.

Dorthe Jakobsen, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said it’s believed the fire started from a lightning strike during the thunder storm early Friday morning.

Jakobsen said the fire was estimated at eight hectares on Friday night and nine hectares Saturday morning.

Access to the mountaintop location, she said, is “terrible,” but there are air tankers, four helicopters, heavy equipment and crews at the scene.

She said lightning will be worrisome in the August heat after what has been a cool, COVID-19-locked-down summer.

“We’ve had a very quiet summer,” Jakobsen said. “We have had some abandoned campfires, but not a lot.”

READ ALSO: B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A B.C. Wildfire Service map showing the approximate location of a wildfire in the Green Mountain area southwest of Nanaimo (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

Previous story
Victoria non-profit alleges Island Health not interested in holding people accountable for racist acts

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle collision on Malahat leads to lane closures, delays

One person injured, taken time hospital

First Arts Alive sculptures of 2020 now installed

Oak Bay’s annual public art exhibition starts anew

Wastewater treatment project less than six months from completion

Tertiary treatment and conveyance system South Vancouver Island’s largest infrastructure project

Sidney mayor says economic impacts of COVID will reach into 2021, if not beyond

Cliff McNeil-Smith issued the warning during a presentation to Central Saanich council

Victoria non-profit alleges Island Health not interested in holding people accountable for racist acts

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour writes open letter to racism investigator

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Most Read