Crews have restored power to some 3,000 Greater Victoria residents after a motor vehicle incident in Saanich

Crews have restored power to some 3,000 residents in Greater Victoria

Power outage followed a motor vehicle in Saanich near University of Victoria

A map shows power restored in an area near the University of Victoria (UVic) following a motor vehicle incident.

Some 3,000 people near the border of Oak Bay and Saanich lost power following a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road near UVic, according to BC Hydro following a motor vehicle incident at that intersection. BC Hydro first reported the outage around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Cst. Ryan Miller of Saanich Police said a commercial truck pulling heavy equipment struck a tree leaning over the roadway. The tree limb subsequently touched suspended powerlines in causing the power outage and safety concerns.

Crews had restored power to all affected residents within three hours.

