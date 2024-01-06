Crews search for helicopter that crashed east of Revelstoke

The helicopter was on its way to Sicamous from Calgary

Emergency crews area currently searching for a helicopter that went down east of Revelstoke Friday night (Jan. 5)

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds said that the division received a call from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Comox, which is a search-and-rescue division of the Royal Canadian Airforce. At roughly 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, the JRCC indicated that a helicopter had activated its emergency location transmitter (ELT).

The helicopter, which was flying to Sicamous from Calgary, went down east of Revelstoke in the Rogers Pass area.

Dodds said the JRCC, the RCMP and Revelstoke Search and Rescue (REVSAR) were responding to the incident.

REVSAR and the Revelstoke RCMP are currently coordinating the ground operations, while the JRCC continues to look for the aircraft from the air.

The helicopter is currently believed to have one occupant, and it is not clear what prompted the aircraft to activate its ELT.

Search efforts are ongoing in Glacier National Park to locate the aircraft, the Revelstoke RCMP said in a press release Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

The search is still ongoing and more details will be added as they are made available.

