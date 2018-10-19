Crime Stoppers for the week of Oct. 19.

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

  • Oct. 19, 2018 1:45 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 19, 2018.

Inderdeep Singh Hundal is wanted for breach of UTA or recognizance. Hundal is described as 37 years old, 5-foot-6 tall, and 166 pounds, mostly bald with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Elliott is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 27-year-old white male, five-foot-two, 119 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of undertaking or recognizance. Hurst is a 25-year-old white male, six-foot-one, 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christine Ann Berryman is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Berryman is a white, 24-year-old woman, five-foot-one, 168 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and two counts of breach UTA, Foldi is described as a 35-year-old white woman, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Elliott Joseph Shuflita is wanted for fail to comply with -probation. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ex-B.C. cop caught in Creep Catchers sting gets house arrest
Next story
B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Just Posted

Four-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Full vessels create long waits on Friday afternoon

City of Victoria chooses not to send Vic-Alert surrounding BC ShakeOut

In the event of a real earthquake no alert will be sent

‘Think about impairment in the workplace’ suggests WorkSafeBC

Suggestions for detecting and dealing with cannabis use at work

Record breaking number of voters went to advance polls across Greater Victoria

Victoria’s advance voters have quadrupled in the past 10 years

Oak Bay police ‘patient’ but ready to make arrests if campers don’t leave

Vehicle access restricted to waterfront segment of Uplands Park

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

B.C. man accused of killing Belgian tourist along Highway 1 appears in court

Sean McKenzie, 27, made second court appearance since his arrest in connection with the murder of Amelie Sakkalis

Most Read