Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 19, 2018.

Inderdeep Singh Hundal is wanted for breach of UTA or recognizance. Hundal is described as 37 years old, 5-foot-6 tall, and 166 pounds, mostly bald with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Elliott is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Elliott is described as a 27-year-old white male, five-foot-two, 119 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of undertaking or recognizance. Hurst is a 25-year-old white male, six-foot-one, 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christine Ann Berryman is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Berryman is a white, 24-year-old woman, five-foot-one, 168 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and two counts of breach UTA, Foldi is described as a 35-year-old white woman, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Elliott Joseph Shuflita is wanted for fail to comply with -probation. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

