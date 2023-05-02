Cuts could be necessary if new sponsor isn’t found for Victoria Canada Day celebration

Performers on the main stage during a past Victoria Canada Day celebration. (Courtesy Blue Coast Event Group)

Victoria’s Canada Day celebration organizers are searching for a new sponsor.

Central Walk Holdings Ltd., owner of Mayfair Shopping Centre, confirmed it will not be returning as the presenting sponsor in 2023. Following the announcement, Penmar Community Arts Society and Blue Coast Event Group, the organizers of the event said in a statement they’re not only looking for a new sponsor for this year’s July 1 celebrations but the absence of the sponsor, “has left organizers in a position where Canada Day budget cuts may be necessary.”

Douglas Smith, the managing partner at Blue Coast Event Group, said “the timing is very unfortunate. We will now focus on attracting committed local corporate partners who wish to align themselves with this important celebration. This is a high-value, prestigious sponsorship opportunity for companies who believe in our community.”

The festivities will be held outside the B.C. legislature building like in previous years. There will a variety of activities including main stage performers, an interactive kids zone, experiential exhibits, multicultural food, and a fireworks display to finish off the day.

According to Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, “this year’s Canada Day line-up will honour the traditions of our First Nation partners, celebrate our rich cultural diversity and provide a wonderful community celebration. On behalf of Victoria city council, I would like to thank Blue Coast and Penmar for their incredible leadership as organizers of the event. I invite everyone to join us on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on July 1 to help celebrate.”

The full schedule for the day and list of performers and activities will be released in June.

Organizers ask if anyone wants to be a sponsor, main stage performer, non-profit organization or volunteer for the event, that they visit canadadayvictoria.ca for more details.

ALSO READ: Reimagining Canada Day: Celebrations take new approach to honour Indigenous people

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada DayCity of Victoria