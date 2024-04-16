Cutting someone off on the road a hard ‘no’ for Canadians: Survey

60% of respondents admit to feeling road rage for various reasons

By: Radha Agarwal

Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian drivers say they’ve felt road rage and a new survey is shining the light on why.

Conducted by Compare the Market and released in February, the survey found that 60 per cent of respondents felt road rage when getting cut off while in traffic. Fifty-six per cent said that seeing someone on their phone while driving was frustrating and 55 per cent pointed to tailgating as a cause of anger.

Other common reasons of rage reported by drivers were a lack of or incorrect turning indications, running red lights, changing lanes constantly, speeding, slow drivers and unnecessary usage of high beams.

When asked about their own driving habits, just shy of 40 per cent of respondents admitted to regularly doing something considered dangerous or rude while behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, 88 per cent said they appreciate when a fellow driver gives them a thank-you wave.

Adrian Taylor, Compare the Market’s executive general manager of general insurance, said that reckless and dangerous driving can not only endanger lives, but also impact insurance premiums.

“Car insurance companies use all the data they can to assess risk. If you have a bad driving record, this could see your car insurance premiums increase. When your policy renews, an insurer may even decline to offer you cover,” Taylor said.

“Additionally, if you were doing something illegal or dangerous at the time of an incident because you were engaged in road rage, you could be completely liable but your claim could be declined. This means you would have to pay all damages and costs yourself, out of your own pocket.”

